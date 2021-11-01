Jared Leto’s Morbius Teaser Announces New Trailer Release Date

Jared Leto has let fans know when the next trailer for Morbius will arrive. The Marvel character is a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, coming on the heels of Tom Hardy’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland. In a new teaser hyping the second Morbius trailer release date of Tuesday, November 2nd, Leto takes a look back at 50th anniversary of Dr. Michael Morbius’ Marvel Comics debut.

“Morbius is a Marvel character who has been an important part of the universe,” Leto says as the video begins. “He’s brilliant. He’s strong. He’s got some unique powers. But his powers seem to be out of his control.” Leto adds how he “loves the opportunity to do something transformational,” and notes how it was a very intense, physical role as Morbius goes from a frail, sick human being to a monstrous powerful being. He ends the teaser trailer by alluding a connection to Spider-Man, stating how “there’s a web of opportunity.”

A lot of new footage from Morbius can be found in the video. Of note are the demonstrations of Morbius’ superhuman abilities, such as his heightened senses, his vampire physical traits and flight/teleportation powers. Fans began to debate rumors of a new Morbius trailer over the weekend, with a lot of the speculation correctly predicting the trailer arriving this week.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe continues to grow, with Morbius joining Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy of films, two Venom movies and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven the Hunter. Sony Pictures recently announced two new Marvel movies for 2023 on the dates of June 23, 2023 and October 6, 2023. It’s unknown at this time if one of those two dates is for Venom 3, Spider-Woman or another Spider-Man-adjacent character like Jackpot, Black Cat or Silver Sable. The Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are also reportedly developing a script for a film starring Madame Web.

A new synopsis for Morbius can be found below:

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges.

