Morbius Fans Debate Latest Trailer Rumors

Morbius fans are absolutely buzzing about some of the rumors surrounding the next trailer. Multiple reports say that Venom will get mentioned during the upcoming clip. There’s been no confirmation of that fact. But, that won’t stop the Internet from running wild with speculation. Sony’s Marvel universe has never looked more unified. From the early days of their Sinister Six plans, many commentators wondered how they would pull all of these elements together Well, with Spider-Man: No Way Home opening the door to a multiverse, the road ahead just got so much easier. To be fair, this isn’t the first time that someone saw some universal overlap between Morbius and the larger Marvel picture. It would stand to reason that if all of these Spider-Man villains are just milling around, it would only be a matter of time before the Web-Slinger himself makes an appearance. In the case of the Jared Leto movie, Tom Hardy’s symbiote Lethal Protector might just be the first domino to fall. Check out some of the tweets down below.

Fans will recall that Michael Keaton told THR that he was having a hard time keeping all the Marvel details straight in Morbius.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/3CFilm/status/1454475678166962176?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m nodding like I know what the f*** they’re talking about. I go, ‘Uh-huh.’ And I’m thinking, ‘You may as well be explaining quantum physics right now to me. All I know is I just know my guy. And I know the basics.’ So finally, they were looking at me, and they just started laughing,” he explained. “They said, ‘You don’t know what we’re talking about, do you?’ I said, ‘No, I don’t, no idea what you’re talking about.’”

Would you be interested in purchasing these classic comics? Let us know down in the comments!

Gonna be exciting

https://twitter.com/SFORZANTO2711/status/1454512002932482049?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s about that time

https://twitter.com/comicsandroses/status/1454512653120987137?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Makes a lot of sense

https://twitter.com/HarmanS98883903/status/1454512703645499392?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Who even knows

https://twitter.com/Pollos_Hernandy/status/1454513380128169986?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This would be amazing

https://twitter.com/krizgomez_/status/1454513881863294978?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The fans are considered

https://twitter.com/Yeyxx_/status/1454515454790209539?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Could it be true

https://twitter.com/GoblinGambino/status/1454514836549750784?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The timestreams are crossing