Here Is What Jason Momoa Could Look Like As Thor

Jason Momoa is living big with his superhero dreams, but fans will always wonder what life might have been like if the actor had set sail with Marvel Studios. Now, one artist is giving their take on that what-if reality, and it turns out Momoa makes a truly mighty Thor.

Over on Twitter, fans were gifted with a look at Momoa in Thor’s classic costume. The concept artwork came from fan-favorite artist BossLogic, and netizens are already asking for prints of the piece.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And, really — can you blame them? Just look at how sleek Momoa is looking with Mjolnir at his side!

As you can see above, the concept artwork sees Momoa staring ahead as his eyes glow a faint blue. With his long hair plaited back, the beefy actor looks impeccable with his trim beard. Momoa’s take on Thor might not have the blonde locks fans are used to, but his posture proves the actor could play an Asgardian with ease. Oh, and it goes without saying, but Momoa fills out Thor’s armor without a single issue.

This what-if endeavor is definitely a treat for fans, but netizens shouldn’t be expecting for Momoa to go after the role in real life. For now, it looks like Chris Hemsworth has a handle on the Asgardian royal, and Momoa is plenty busy with his work in the DC Extended Universe. In fact, the star will swim into theaters this month with his solo Aquaman feature, and Momoa is ready to go in on a sequel.

During an interview with SyFy Wire, the actor said he is open to tackling Aquaman 2 as soon as an order comes down.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa revealed. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

Thankfully, it isn’t just Momoa is ready to dive in with Aquaman. James Wan has yet to have his film tested at the box office, but the Aquaman director knows there are more stories he’d like to explore.

“There’s definitely stories, even within the world we’ve created, that you can actually see other storylines [spinning off from] as well,” Wan revealed. “There’s the Aquaman story, but then there’s the stories of the seven different kingdoms as well. I think those would be very fun to explore.”

Clearly, Momoa is going to be busy with Aquaman moving forward, but fans have this piece of fan-art to get their creative juices flowing. So, if anyone needs to write up an Elseworlds-inspired fan-fiction, this BossLogic piece could be the thing to get them going.

So, what do you think of this switch around? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime! Aquaman sails into theaters December 21st.