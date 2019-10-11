Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Clip Shows Kevin Smith Channeling Tony Stark with “Iron Bob”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, Kevin Smith‘s latest movie, is finally set to hit theaters next week and will serve as Smith’s first “View Askewniverse” film since Clerks II was released back in 2006. The movie will be released for two days only through Fathom Events, but Smith is also hitting the road with Jason Mewes to screen the movie in various cities with the Reboot Roadshow. Smith as been celebrating the upcoming release with some exciting shares on social media, including a new clip from the movie that shows Silent Bob channeling Tony Stark in his own “Iron Bob” suit.

“IN 5 DAYS, marvel at the invincible IRON BOB when @jayandsilentbob Reboot in a theater near you! (Go to the @fathomevents or the @cineplexmovies for details and theaters!) Making movies has always been a bit about wish fulfillment for me – so as far back as when Silent Bob pulled a Batman off the elevator in #mallrats, I’ve added bits into my flicks that allow me to be my heroes for a moment in a movie. Considering I Bluntsaber battled the one and only @hamillhimself in #jayandsilentbobstrikeback, it’s understandable that I’d wanna climb inside a Mark I knockoff suit (built by @rlkurtzman) and be Tony Stark in #JayAndSilentBobReboot! And in my role as Bluntman V Chronic movie director Kevin Smith, I also get to invoke @marvel while paraphrasing one of my favorite lines from Strike Back! Check us out next week Tuesday and Thursday in the U.S. and Tuesday and Friday in Canada,” Smith wrote

It’s no surprise Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is pulling out all the superhero stops considering Smith is an extremely outspoken fan of comic book films. In fact, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot features three different Batman actors: Ben Affleck, Val Kilmer, and Diedrich Bader. There will also be an appearance by Supergirl‘s Melissa Benoist and Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth.

In addition to the heroes, the new comedy will also feature some “View Askewniverse” classics such as Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is a follow-up to Kevin Smith’s 2001 film, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and will see the characters “return to Hollywood to stop a reboot of ‘Bluntman and Chronic’ movie from getting made.”

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters on October 15th and October 17th.