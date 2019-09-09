The Social Network Gets Remade About Jeremy Renner’s App in Viral Parody Video

the social network but it’s about the jeremy renner app pic.twitter.com/qquHIeg5qj — clementine (@cIemmie) September 6, 2019

Last week, Avengers star Jeremy Renner shut down his app after trolls got involved and made it into something he no longer wanted to be associated with. This event confused a lot of people who didn’t understand why Jeremy Renner had his own app in the first place. Now a Twitter user has parodied that idea by marrying the drama around the Jeremy Renner app to The Social Network, David Fincher’s 2010 drama about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

User @clemmie plays all of the roles in her Renner/Social Network mashup, adding the haunting choir rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep” from The Social Network‘s trailer. The video has proven a ht and gone viral online. Check it out above.

Renner announced that he would shut down the app on September 6th. He uploaded a message to users into the app.

“The app has jumped the shark. Literally,” the message reads. “Due to clever individuals that were able to manipulate ways to impersonate me and others within the app, I have asked EXCAPEX, the company that runs this app to shut it down immediately and refund anyone who has purchased and stars over the last 90 days. What was supposed to be a place for fans to connect with each other has turned into a place that is everything I detest and can’t or won’t condone. My sincere apologies for this to have not turned out the way it ws intended. To all the super-fans who have supported me with your words or encouragement, amazing art, stories, and time shared on the app, a genuine thank you and I hope to see you on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.”

Renner plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hawkeye has a close relationship to Black Widow, who will get her first solo film in May. Some fans wonder if Hawkeye may have a role in the movie. Star Scarlett Johansson was secretive when asked about the possibility. “That’s when you see the tranq gun come out, ” Johansson joked. “My lips are sealed. You got to wait and see.”

Renner will return as Hawkeye in a Disney+ Hawkeye series. The show is set to debut in fall 2021.

