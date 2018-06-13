Jeremy Renner Gives Insight Into ‘Avengers’ Tattoo Meaning

Anytime you spend 10 years working together some sort of celebration is in order, and for Jeremy Renner and the Avengers that means a slick one of a kind tattoo.

Renner recently revealed the special tattoo he got in celebration of a decade’s work of being an Avenger, one that the other Avengers received as well. On the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he revealed which Avengers received one.

“Six of us, the original six did,” Renner said. “There’s a lot of Avengers at this point now, I have no idea how many, I can’t count, that’s a lot of costumes. The original six got a tattoo because we’ve all been together over the last decade and spent a lot of time together and have a lot of similar shared experiences in life and so we got this symbol this artist designed for us. Eastside Ink, Josh Lord.”

Renner tried to break down which angle you can see each Avengers trademark, but he also revealed which Avenger didn’t follow through, as well as what the tattoo really means.

“Ruffalo’s the only one that kind of chickened out at the last minute, I’m not sure why,” Renner said. “He just didn’t want to do it, and we’re like ‘well just get Henna or something’. It’s not really about the tattoo, it’s about the celebration of our friendship that’s bonded over this last decade.”

Renner also explained the whole group gave Ruffalo a hard time about skipping out on it, including some jokes involving the previous Hulks.

“So we’re on this group text with all the Avengers right, and we’re all like chiming in on having a problem with Ruffalo and I’m like ‘you know what guys, I have Eric Bana’s number, why don’t we give him a call, the original hulk. We’ll call Edward Norton and see if he wants to get in on it.”

Renner actually ended up giving a tattoo to Josh Lord himself, along with the rest of the team.

“So then this guy, ya know he’s way too brave, he allowed all of us to tattoo the same tattoo on him after he did us,” Renner revealed. When Jimmy asked if they knew how to tattoo, Renner replied “No man! Do you know how to tattoo anybody? Neither do I! So I did it.”

Evidently, it turned out just fine, and you can get a closer look at the tattoo in the video above.

Renner will return as Hawkeye once more in Avengers 4, which lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.