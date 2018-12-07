Jeremy Renner Breaks His Silence on ‘Avengers: Endgame’

There has been a lot of hype and anticipation over the trailer for the newest Avengers film, which is officially titled Avengers: Endgame. However, the one person fans were most anxious to see was Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye, played by the illustrious Jeremy Renner. Well, we have some good news for you: he’s back!

People have been itching for Renner’s return ever since it was revealed the character wouldn’t be around for Avengers: Infinity War. During the last movie, it was explained that Hawkeye and Scott Lang/Ant Man (Paul Rudd) took a plea deal after the events of Captain America: Civil War and were hanging up their hero costumes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, not only did the Endgame trailer bring back Rudd and Renner’s characters, but the latter has taken on a new persona: Ronin.

In the comics, Barton experiences some trauma (long story short, he dies) and upon his return, he decides he doesn’t want to continue his life as Hawkeye. He takes up the mantle of Ronin and starts a new chapter in his battle against evil.

Many fans are speculating that all or part of his family were dusted during the Thanos Snap, and that is the trauma that prompted the character’s change in the film. Either way, fans are hyped about the new look.

Not only are we excited to have Clint back on our screens (he’s just so lovable!), but we’re happy to have Renner back to plug the Marvel movies. The actor finally broke his silence over Endgame and tweeted about the trailer release.

“Good to see you all again!,” he tweeted, “Coming in hot!”

Hot indeed! We first see him in the trailer as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff approaches a fight, which features a masked man in black wielding a katana. The mysterious man turns around and is revealed to be Clint, Natasha’s BFF; that reunion is going to be an emotional one.

The actor has also taken to Instagram after the trailer release.

View this post on Instagram Anyone see the trailer?? #marvel #endgame #infinitywars #wow A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on Dec 7, 2018 at 11:18am PST

“Anyone see the trailer??,” he asked. Well, Jeremy, to answer your question: yes, yes we have. In fact, the trailer has been viewed on YouTube over 24 million times since it was released less than eight hours ago.

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.