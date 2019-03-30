Jeremy Renner Expresses His Love For Original Avengers Six

Avengers: Endgame has been ten years in the making, and it’s fitting that while the film will bring in some other Marvel characters, it is focusing heavily on the original Avengers team. The seeds for the team started off in the very first Iron Man after Nick Fury revealed the Avengers Initiative to Tony Stark in that classic after credits scene. The duo would then go on to recruit other heroes to the group in preparation for a challenge they didn’t know was coming in the original Avengers, and Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner recently took to social media to show his appreciation for the original members.

Renner’s Hawkeye is one of the original six members of the team and showed the rest of the group some love on Instagram by sharing all of their new character posters from Avengers: Endgame. Each one bears the Avenge the Fallen tagline and features Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), and of course Renner. You can check out the post below.

“Have a great Friday everyone… love my A6! #avengersendgame @chrishemsworth @marvel @therussobrothers @markruffalo @robertdowneyjr #chrisevans #scarjo”

Fans are excited to see the original team reunite, as Renner’s Hawkeye was missing from Infinity War. After the events of Captain America: Civil War Hawkeye made a deal with the government (after being broken out of prison by Cap) so he could be with his family, which is why he has an ankle bracelet in some of the footage from Endgame.

It appears though the decimation changed all that, as the footage hints that he lost his family to Thanos’ finger snap and has taken on the Ronin identity as a result, showing a more vicious side of his arrow-slinging hero than we’ve seen before.

You can check out the description for Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

