‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Jeremy Renner Named Best Actor for the Buck

Forbes has named Marvel Studios star Jeremy Renner as the Best Actor for the Buck in 2017.

Forbes came to this conclusion by averaging out how much money Renner’s last three movies release prior to June 1, 2017, made, minus their estimated production budget, per $1 he was paid for those films and compared that number to other actors. In Renner’s case, those moves were Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Captain America: Civil War, and Arrival and his average take per dollar were $93.80.

Of course, this formula doesn’t take into account the strength of franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Mission: Impossible. Were fewer people going to go see Captain America: Civil War if Hawkeye wasn’t in it? Were people specifically going to see Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation for Renner when Tom Cruise was the top-billed star? Forbes’ calculations indicate a value correlation, but not causality.

However, Renner’s average was largely boosted over his fellow Marvel stars by his co-starring performance in the Oscar-nominated Arrival, which earned $203.4 million on a $47 million budget.

Renner recently had his last shot of the year on the fourth Avengers movie.

“Alright, heading to the last shot of the year,” Renner said in a video message released from the set. “I want to wish the entire cast and crew who worked so hard all year long a Merry Christmas and to the rest of you a Merry Christmas too. Woohoo, baby!”

