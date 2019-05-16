Jeremy Renner Reflects on Avengers: Endgame’s Most Difficult Day to Shoot

Ever since the Avengers: Endgame spoiler ban was lifted by Joe and Anthony Russo last week, the cast and crew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been sharing tons of content to their various social media accounts. The latest photo comes from Jeremy Renner, who posted a bittersweet still from the film to Instagram. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

“This was a difficult day to shoot, but reflecting back, one of the beat days filming with the badass Scarjo,” Renner wrote.

Every since joining the MCU, Renner has acted alongside Scarlett Johansson more than any other actor in the franchise. The two have always been BFFs onscreen, so filming her death scene, which required the two to battle it while trying to save the other, was likely emotional for both actors.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, praising the scene.

“You two did amazing in this movie,” @marvelfan_7 wrote.

“That was a crazy amazing scene, the friendship between you two guys are really something else, #buddiesforlife,” @explorewithsem added.

“Loved this scene! You all did a great job!,” @blackwidowmovie replied.

While Natasha Romanoff may have died in the new film, she’ll be making a return in the upcoming Black Widow film, which is expected to be a prequel. Runner’s future with the MCU is also unclear, but there have been rumors he’ll be getting his own Disney+ series alongside the new shows about Loki, Wanda and Vision, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.