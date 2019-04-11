Jeremy Renner Wears Ant-Man’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster as Shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Avengers: Endgame is two weeks away from finally hitting theaters, which means a bulk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors are in the middle of their press tour to promote the highly-anticipated film. Many of the actors have been sharing their journey on social media, and one thing is very clear: the cast of Avengers: Endgame knows how to have fun together. People love the behind-the-scenes friendships! One such friendly duo is Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye/Ronin) and Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man). The two have showed a lot of love for each other during the last week or two, and Renner’s visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live this week was no exception. The actor showed up to the talk show wearing one of the “Avenge the Fallen” posters as a t-shirt, and it happens to be the one of Ant-Man.

“Oh wow, handsome. I see you’ve dipped into the merchandise,” Kimmel declared when he saw the shirt. “I’m excited to see you wearing Paul Rudd on your body.”

“That’s my friend!,” Renner replied.

“Does he know that you’re wearing him on your body?,” Kimmel asked.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. We’re friends,” Renner explained. “We weren’t in the last movie, so we decided to make t-shirts together.”

“I see, you guys are like the ‘leftouters’,” Kimmel joked. “Is Paul your best Avengers friend?”

“Well, I don’t know if I can say that, but he’s on my body,” Renner added.

In addition to wearing each other’s merch, the two actors recently did an adorable photoshoot together in order to promote their fake movie 50 Year Old Virgins. Kimmel pulled out a photo posted by Renner, and asked what it was all about.

“Paul and I decided during part of this press tour to make up a movie that we’re in that we actually could talk about,” Renner explained. “We’re 50-year-old virgins and we can speak about that all you want.”

Smart move, Renner and Rudd! It probably isn’t easy promoting a movie you’re not allowed to talk about, so we commend the actors’ creative efforts.

In addition to Renner and Rudd, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

