Jessica Jones Fans React to Charlie Cox Return in Echo Series

Charlie Cox is coming back for Echo on Disney+ and Jessica Jones fans are wondering if their favorite is due for a debut soon. The Hollywood Reporter says that both the Daredevil star and Vincent D'Onofrio are coming back for the show. Of course, this prompted fans online to wonder if the other Defenders could be in tow? (Heck, some intrepid posters are wondering if we could see Jon Bernthal's Punisher on-screen at some point too.) It's all just dreams at this point, but with how interconnected everything has become, it's hard not to dream big. For now, The Devil of Hell's Kitchen and the Kingpin are back in the fold. Maybe, Jessica Jones could be waiting in the wings? Check out some of the best posts down below.

"[I was approached] earlier this year," D'Onofrio previously said to ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt in the aftermath of his return during Hawkeye. "Kevin called me and of course I said, 'Hell yeah.' I was told from my representatives that he [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] wanted my phone number and he called me directly."My first thought was 'Wow, maybe he's gonna invite me to the MCU,' and that's what he did immediately. He started talking about Hawkeye."

JESSICA JONES IS BACK pic.twitter.com/ZKlKhMJKG2 — Dan ‎⧗ (@natsquake) July 7, 2022

Do you want to see The Defenderverse reborn? Let us know down in the comments!