First Look at ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Released

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s favorite private eye is back – and it looks like she still has a major skeleton in her closet.

Entertainment Weekly recently released the first official still for Jessica Jones‘ sophomore season, which you can check out below. The photo shows Jessica (Krysten Ritter) standing on a street corner, with Kilgrave (David Tennant) standing close by.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This of course, raises some questions, seeing as Kilgrave’s neck was very visibly snapped at the end of Jessica’s first solo season. Of course, there’s a chance that Kilgrave could have somehow returned from the dead, something he has done in various ways in the comics. There’s also a chance (and this seems more likely, considering Jessica’s stance in the photo) that she is hallucinating Kilgrave, something that was speculated about when set photos of Tennant first surfaced.

Either way, it sounds like Jessica’s second installment will see the titular hero dealing with it in a pretty unique way.

“Even in the source material, so much stuff has happened to her.” Ritter teased earlier this year. “You feel for her … Every time, you’re just like, ‘Ugh, she’s been through so much.’ Yet she still fights. Which is what we love about her,” Ritter said. “The first season was in her head and the second season is in her heart.”

Along the way, Jessica will be dealing with a new challenge, as she has a growing public persona following the events of both Jessica Jones and Defenders.

“She keeps her circle small because she doesn’t want people in her life, so there’s no textbook on how to deal with new popularity or eyes on you.”

Jessica Jones season two will premiere on Netflix sometime in 2018.