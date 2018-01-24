‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2: First Look at Janet McTeer’s Mystery Character

The second season of Jessica Jones is set to premiere on Netflix in less than two months, and fans are slowly starting to learn more about the continued adventures of the hard-drinking private eye.

A brand new photograph in an undisclosed magazine (likely Empire) reveals the first look at a new, mysterious character played by Janet McTeer. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we know the threat of Kilgrave will continue to haunt Jessica in Season Two, and that she will attempt to uncover the mystery surrounding her superpowers and family’s death. But we don’t know who the “big bad” will be yet.

Is McTeer’s character going to fulfill that role? It’s hard to say after just one photo, but it’s possible. McTeer joins other actors like Leah Gibson and J.R. Ramirez for the second season. So far, we only know that Ramirez’ character will act as a sort of love interest in the new episodes, as evidenced by the first trailer.

Returning cast members include Rachel Tayler as Trisk Walker, Eka Darville as Malcom Ducasse, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth. So at least Jessica will continue to be surrounded by her dependable allies from Season One.

McTeer previously appeared in films suck as Maleficent, Insurgent, and Me Before You, as well as TV series like The White Queen and Damages. It will be her first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg teases that season two will dig even deeper into Jessica’s past.

“We’re always digging deeper into Jessica’s character and this season we’re peeling back even more layers, revealing more about the experiences that have shaped her present-day life,” Rosenberg said.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two premieres on Netflix on March 8, 2018. The latest Marvel Netflix series, Marvel’s The Punisher, is now streaming. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two is expected to be followed by Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two and Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three in 2018, and Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two in 2019.