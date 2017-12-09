‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2 Trailer Released

Marvel’s hard-drinking private eye returns to Netflix early next year and now we get our first look at the new season of Jessica Jones.

The trailer for Season Two of the series features Krysten Ritter working on a new case, yet she’s still plagued by the same problems. Even without Kilgrave or the magic ninjas of the Hand to bother her, Jessica still can’t keep it together. Watch the trailer in the video player above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer, backed by the sweet sounds of Heart’s “Barracuda,” shows Jessica’s allies like Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor) and Malcom Ducasse (Eka Darville), and teases at the looming influence of Kilgrave (David Tennant with some awesome David Mack artwork.

Though we don’t see Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, the actor has already been confirmed to be reprising her role in the second season of Jessica Jones.

We also get our first look at J.R. Ramirez’ new character, Oscar. Is he helping Jessica get over her failed relationship with Luke Cage? It sure looks like it…

The trailer doesn’t offer much by way of plot, so we’re not sure what conspiracy or mystery Jessica will drunkenly stumble her way through this time. But based on how the first season ended and Trish Walker’s insistence her friend finds out where her powers came from, it might have to do with her own superhero origin.

We also get some cool action shots and teases at intense moments, including Jessica doing a superhero landing after leaping from a Ferris wheel, Jessica getting arrested, and carrying someone to safety while running from an exploding building.

Jessica Jones‘ second season is looking to build off of its successful first run, becoming the first Netflix series to pick up after the events of The Defenders. We’ll see how her time teaming up with the other heroes of New York City has affected her, and what new shenanigans she’ll get into, when the series drops on Netflix.

All 13 episodes of Jessica Jones Season Two will be available to stream on Netflix on March 8.