Jessica Jones Season 3 First Look Photos Released

After an incredibly long offseason, and the swift cancellation of every Marvel/Netflix TV series, the third and final installment of Jessica Jones is finally set to arrive on the streaming service in just a couple of weeks. It was previously announced that Season 3 would debut sometime in June, and on Tuesday, Netflix revealed that the official launch date will be on June 14th.

It is disappointing to know that these 13 episodes will be the last of the Marvel shows to air on Netflix, but there’s still excitement to see the return of Jessica Jones. After all, unlike the other four Marvel projects on the streaming service, Jessica Jones’ cancellation was confirmed before the final season arrived, so there’s a chance it could give the entire franchise a proper ending.

There’s plenty to look forward to with the arrival of Jessica Jones Season 3, and Netflix is heaping coal onto the hype train. After releasing the initial teaser on Twitter Tuesday morning, the streamer has unveiled a few first look photos from the upcoming season.

Check out all of the new Jessica Jones photos below!

Season 3 Teaser

Sometimes not even “heroes” can save themselves.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season 3 begins June 14th. pic.twitter.com/lHA676a9m1 — Jessica Jones is a fraud. (@JessicaJones) May 28, 2019

Jessica

New Guy?

Hogarth & Malcom

Trish