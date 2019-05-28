Jessica Jones Season 3 Release Date Revealed

The latest season of Jessica Jones will hit Netflix on June 14th, as revealed by the streaming platform moments ago. A victim of the deteriorating relationship between Marvel and Netflix, this season will serve as the third and final season of the critically-acclaimed show.

After a falling out between Jessica (Krysten Ritter) and Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), the third season of Jessica Jones will find the titular character trying to repair strained relationships while trying to take down a highly intelligent psychopath. As with the previous seasons of the series, Jessica Jones Season Three is set to include 13 episodes.

The official Jessica Jones account shared the news of the release date on Tuesday morning.

In the wake of the series’ cancellation last year, Ritter herself took to social media to pen a heartfelt message.

“I love these people to the moon and back,” Ritter wrote. “It has been a dream to play Jessica alongside my amazing cast and the best crew in the business for these past 5 years. I am so grateful for every second of it. We have THE BEST fans. You guys mean the world to me and I appreciate you beyond words. The final season of #JessicaJones is coming later this year and I am proud of how we complete JJ’s journey. I can’t wait for you all to see it.”

Even in the face of cancellation, Brian Michael Bendis — the co-creator of the character — feels that she’ll be back in a different capacity once Marvel TV is able to regain full rights to the character sometime next year.

“No, but that’s just a great example of what my roller coaster life has been like for the last two years,” Bendis said. “I haven’t had a day off from nonsense like this — and it’s all fun. Even Jessica Jones going away….Jessica Jones season one was one of the best experiences of my life. I have a Peabody, and I got to meet David Letterman, and cool stuff happened that I had nothing to do with, but that was awesome! Nothing bad happened to me because of that show; it was only awesome things. I don’t even have a bad feeling about [the cancellation], and I kind of feel like the show may find its way somewhere else.

The first two season of Jessica Jones are now streaming on Netflix while the third season drops June 14th.