‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Actor Does ‘Black Panther’ Wakanda Salute

You may assume there isn’t any overlap between the Marvel and Jesus Christ Superstar fandom, but then you’d be wrong. Earlier today, the hit musical made a TV comeback as NBC brought the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber piece to homes nationwide. And, as fans watched, they got to see the actor playing Judas do something rather commendable.

You know, considering the guy gave a shoutout to the wonderful world of Wakanda.

Over on Twitter, fans are going nuts after actor Brandon Victor Dixon revealed his allegiance to King T’Challa for everyone to see. The star hit the stage with his cast mates as Jesus Christ Superstar came to an end, and Dixon took his final bows. However, the actor made sure to cross his arms in front of his chest in a traditional Wakandan salute before the cameras panned away from him.

Given the popularity of Black Panther, it isn’t too surprising to see Dixon giving a shout out to Wakanda on national TV. Since the film debuted in February, Black Panther has amassed more than a $1 billion at the global box office. In the US alone, the most has earned more than $650 million as fans continue to pour in support to the box office behemoth.

As for Dixon, fans have happy to see the Broadway veteran flying his Wakandan colors for the world to see. The actor may not be a household name amongst TV consumers, but Dixon holds a special place in theater. The actor is best-known for his seminal work in The Color Purple, Motown: The Musical, and Hedwing and the Angry Inch. Most recently, Dixon has earned rave reviews from audiences when he played Aaron Burr in the smash-hit Hamilton when the musical made its way to Broadway.

