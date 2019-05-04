Thanos Creator Says Kronos Is Supposed to Be in The Eternals

Even though it hasn’t been officially announced yet by Marvel Studios, it’s pretty apparent one of the studio’s films next year will be The Eternals. According to one comic creator, the film might even feature a character fans have been chomping at the bit to see on screen. In an interview with Discussing Film, legendary comic writer/artist Jim Starlin revealed he though that Kronos was supposed to be in the upcoming film.

“I think Kronos is supposed to be in The Eternals, when they make that one, I’ve heard,” Starlin admits. “It’s third hand, so take that with a grain of salt.”

In addition to the Kronos revelation, Starlin has says he’d like to see Eros/Starfox on the silver screen in addition to the Mad Titan himself returning to show some brotherly love. “They will be bringing back Thanos,” says Starlin. “Which I can’t imagine they’re not going to do down the line, after they’ve made so much money off of him at this point.”

Not only that, but the creator hopes to see another one his creations — Pip the Troll — to eventually appear in a Guardians of the Galaxy film, something he thinks is entirely possible with James Gunn at the helm.

“The one I’d really like to see added to the Marvel Universe is Pip the Troll, I think he would be fun, and I think there’s a possibility of that now that James Gunn’s back with the Guardians movies,” the writer continues. “We’ll see, I think they have some sort of plans for [Adam] Warlock, I’m not certain on this, this is speculation on my part that they do more with him, they were talking about bringing him in as a villain at first, they said, so that makes me think that he may have more life than that and that if gets that, I’m hoping that Pip the Troll will come along, you know, Thanos, Pip, and Dreadstar are my favourite characters.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now both showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now both showing while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

