Jon Favreau Had More Fun In Spider-Man: Far From Home Than Any Movie Role He Can Remember

As one of the godfathers of the Marvell Cinematic Universe, filmmaker Jon Favreau has experienced many facets of telling stories in the massive superhero franchise. But after helming the first two Iron Man movies, he has since shifted his focus and remained in front of the camera as Happy Hogan, the new caretaker of Tony Stark’s legacy after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Favreau has remained busy by directing The Lion King remake and helming his own cooking series on Netflix called The Chef Show, but he still makes time for Marvel Studios whenever they come calling. And he recently admitted that he had more fun making Spider-Man: Far From Home compared to other projects that he’s acted in.

“Oh sure, I love doing that. And I learn because I get to be on other peoples’ sets,” Favreau explained to the Hollywood Reporter. “When I get to see the Russo brothers direct, it’s great. When I get to be on Jon Watts’ set for Spider-Man, I had more fun in his last Spider-Man than in any movie role I can remember.”

Of course, with news breaking yesterday that Marvel Studios’ parent company Disney cannot reach an agreement with Sony Pictures, it’s likely that we’ve seen the last of Happy Hogan in the Spider-Man franchise even after the last film set up the character to have another prominent role.

Sony issued a statement to ComicBook.com where they made it clear that they will continue to focus on the franchise, with or without Marvel Studios.

“Much of today’s news about Spider-Man has mischaracterized recent discussions about Kevin Feige’s involvement in the franchise,” Sony’s statement read. “We are disappointed, but respect Disney’s decision not to have him continue as a lead producer of our next live action Spider-Man film.

“We hope this might change in the future, but understand that the many new responsibilities that Disney has given him – including all their newly added Marvel properties – do not allow time for him to work on IP they do not own,” the statement reads. “Kevin is terrific and we are grateful for his help and guidance and appreciate the path he has helped put us on, which we will continue.”

There’s no word yet on when Happy Hogan will appear next, but chances are it won’t be in a Spider-Man movie.