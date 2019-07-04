Jon Favreau Opens Up on His New Marvel Role in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Throughout the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jon Favreau has had one of the biggest on the movies thanks to his contributions behind the camera and on screen. After helping bring Iron Man and its sequel to life, Favreau pivoted and became one of the vital supporting characters as Happy Hogan.

Despite Tony Stark’s tragic passing in Avengers: Endgame, Happy remains a fixture in Peter Parker’s life in Spider-Man: Far From Home. But the relationship between Peter and Happy evolves in this film as both have to step up in the wake of Iron Man’s death. Favreau spoke with Variety about the film, revealing a major shift in their dynamic.

“In the beginning, I was kind of annoyed by him and I was a babysitter assigned to look after him in the background of what was happening in Civil War, but now after Infinity War and Endgame all the characters have been through a lot emotionally,” explained Favreau. “I like what this relationship has evolved to, and, of course, working with an actor like Tom Holland with scenes that are both funny and emotional is great because I don’t get to act like this that often.”

Happy’s relationship with Peter might not be entirely altruistic, as it seems like he and Aunt May have grown especially close in the trailers. But after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it wouldn’t be surprising to see love blossom in a strange place.

Director Jon Watts spoke about the challenge of following up a film like Avengers: Endgame, where Iron Man and Black Widow make huge sacrifices, while maintaining the tone of Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“We had established this very sort of particular kind of fun, lighthearted tone in Homecoming,” Watts said to IndieWire. “When I found out what they were planning on in Endgame, I was like, ‘Oh wow, how do we balance the tone that we’ve established, but now deal with these massive, massive, consequential issues?’”

Watts jokingly poked fun at Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, blaming them for giving him such a challenge with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“I read this interview with the Russos where they were talking about how Endgame was the first time they didn’t have to worry about the future of the MCU, and I was like, ‘Thanks! Thanks, guys!,’” Watts said. “They did so many crazy things in that film and now I have to deal with it. But that’s kind of what the movie is about in a lot of ways, all these things have happened and now Peter has to figure out how he’s gonna deal with it.”

Fans can see how Watts pushed the MCU forward with Spider-Man: Far From Home now playing in theaters.