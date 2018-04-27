Josh Brolin Addresses If The Goonies, Deadpool's Cable Survived Thanos' Snap

✖

These days, Josh Brolin is known best for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Cable in Deadpool 2, but one of his earlier movies was the beloved classic The Goonies. Recently, Brolin had a long interview with ACE Universe and he talked about what drew him to Thanos, the challenges of playing Cable, and his highly-anticipated movie, Dune. Considering Brolin's history as Thanos, it's no surprise that the Mad Titan came up in the conversation. The interviewer had a little fun and asked if Brolin thought the Goonies and Cable would have survived the snap from Avengers: Infinity War.

"How do you even answer that? All the Goonies are still around," Brolin confirmed. The actor was more eager to answer the Cable question. "I like that question because that gets really involved in like who Cable is, and what the different machinations of Cable are, with time issues and paradox. I love all that stuff, it's unanswerable," he shared.

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, it's been revealed that Disney will be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin. That means Cable could now be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During the chat, Brolin also talked about his potential return in future Deadpool movies.

"Deadpool worked out very much in my favor," Brolin explained. "Deadpool was supposed to be four movies. Maybe there'll be more — I don't know what Marvel has in store — but it turned out to be one really fun movie for me."

While fans wait to find out if Brolin will be returning as Cable, you can watch his most recent return as Thanos on Disney+. Brolin voiced his character in an episode of the new animated series, Marvel's What If...? The episode, "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord," saw Thanos turning over a new leaf and working with T'Challa and the Ravagers.

Brolin is also one of the many big stars who will be soon seen in Dune, which is finally hitting theatres and HBO Max later this year. Brolin will be playing Gurney Halleck alongside Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Dr. Liet-Kynes, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar.

New episodes of Marvel's What If...? drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. Dune opens in theaters on October 22nd. It debuts on HBO Max the same day.

