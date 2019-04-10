Josh Brolin Makes Hilarious Threat Over ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Press Tour

Avengers: Endgame is only a couple of weeks away from finally hitting theaters, which means some of the prominent Marvel Cinematic Universe cast members have begun their press tour. Actors from the new movie have been keeping fans up to date with various social media posts, sharing all the behind-the-scenes fun. However, one actor has been notably absent from the press tour and that’s Josh Brolin, the man best known to MCU fans as Thanos. It appears Marvel is focusing on the remaining heroes rather than the villain, so Brolin is taking the opportunity to crack jokes about his character’s evil doings.

“When you all are done with all your interviews and your talk shows, I’ll slip this perfectly fitting gauntlet back on and tell you a story about your future,” Brolin wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, enjoying the actor’s faux threat.

“Honestly expected the middle finger of the glove to be up,” @aliicewonderland joked.

“Light, Camera, Snap,” @slowmaster2013 wrote.

“I love you Brolin – but I hate you Thanos!!,” @krypton1976 added.

While Brolin might not be out promoting the film as much as his co-stars, there’s still plenty of Avengers: Endgame content to get excited about. Earlier today, the new Entertainment Weekly covers featuring the original six Avengers were revealed, and the cast will be spending this week taking over Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In addition to Brolin, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!