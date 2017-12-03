Josh Brolin’s Thanos Gets Mashed Up With Cable In New Fan Image

Josh Brolin is playing two of the most exciting new comic book movie roles of 2018, and now one piece of artwork has brought those two roles together.

BossLogic has shared a new piece that combines the Cable’s glowing eye and cybernetic arm with Thanos’s purple skin and Infinity Gauntlet.

BossLogic tweeted the piece out, writing, “Josh Brolin is the most anticipated good guy and most anticipated bad guy in 2018 @Avengers X @deadpoolmovie @VancityReynolds @robertliefeld #InfinityWar #Deadpool2” Take a look below.

Fans got their first look at Brolin’s Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet when the Avengers: Infinity War trailer was released last week. Some fans are a bit concerned about the Mad Titan’s changing color, but some also couldn’t stop turning the Marvel villain into a meme.

Brolin won the role of Cable amid heated competition but the actor has previously admitted that he wasn’t sure it was a role he wanted at first.

“At first I was like, ‘I don’t know. I want to do George and Tammy,’ Brolin said. “My wife – thank god – said to just read it. Why are you even talking, just read it,” Brolin said, admitting to his initial hesitation. “I was thinking [too big] about the four-picture deal. So, on my phone, I remember I read it.

“It was so reverent and funny and hysterical that once I got through it I was like, ‘that’s it’ and I had no idea [about] the fan-base. I had no idea what it represented, and I think we’ve made something really special.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Deadpool 2 opens on June 1, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include The New Mutants on April 13, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.