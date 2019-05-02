Captain Marvel Star Jude Law Ties the Knot With Phillipa Coan in Surprise Wedding

Captain Marvel and Fantastic Beasts star Jude Law has reportedly tied the knot! According to The Sun, Law and Phillipa Coan got married in an intimate wedding on Tuesday, April 30th.

The nuptials, which took place in London, reportedly forwent a Hollywood guest list, as only the pair’s closest friends and family attended. Pictures obtained by The Sun show the pair getting into a chauffeured car, and then sporting rings when leaving the Old Marylebone Town Hall an hour later.

Law and Coan, who is a business psychologist, have reportedly been dating for four years, before getting engaged earlier this year.

“Jude fell head over heels for Phillipa because she isn’t just a pretty face. She also has brains and her own successful career as a psychologist,” a source explained when the pair got engaged. “He finds it refreshing to be with someone who isn’t in the entertainment industry or looking for a meal ticket. Phillipa doesn’t care about fame. She loves Jude for who he is, and is fun and fits in with all his cool London friends.”

This will mark the second marriage for Law, who previously had three children with his first wife, Sadie Frost, and was also engaged to actress Sienna Miller. Law has five children overall.

“After a bitter divorce battle with Sadie Frost and an engagement to Sienna Miller that ended in tears back in 2006, Jude became cynical about marriage and made a promise to himself not to make the same mistake twice.” the source explained. “But after four years of dating Phillipa, he’s certain that she’s ‘the one’.”

Law is in the middle of a bit of a career resurgence, with the actor recently playing a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Law also played Yon-Rogg in Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel earlier this year.

“It just seemed like an interesting party to join in with at an interesting time in their ascendancy,” Law said of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an interview last year. “That to me is an interesting playground to work in because suddenly you’ve got filmmakers who are looking at humor and script work and character, within an infrastructure that is obviously capable of creating enormous universes and worlds and special effects — while also not bogging down the creativity of the director.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.