Juggernaut Miniseries Will Reveal How the Marvel Villain Lives Without the X-Men and Krakoa

✖

The new rules established for the X-Men mythology with Jonathan Hickman's run on the series has presented some wrinkles for a few characters. With almost every character allied together and living on the Mutant nation of Krakoa, some folks that used to be allied with the X-Men or the Brotherhood aren't exactly welcome. Juggernaut for example, despite decades of history with both teams, isn't permitted to live on the island since he's technically a human who is powered by the Crimson Gem of Cyttorak and not mutant abilities. This will be addressed in the near future though as the upcoming mini-series that focuses on Juggernaut will dig into this big question.

"All of it exists within and because of the current X-storylines, but it is peripheral to it since Cain isn't allowed on Krakoa," Writer Fabian Nicieza told Newsarama in a new interview. "So, it's more, 'How does Juggernaut exist in the mainstream Marvel Universe when he isn't allowed to co-exist in the X-Universe?' That's some fun fodder right there!"

Nicieza went on to reveal the series may just be five issues but it's taking some big risks within those five issues with its narrative.

"It isn't just a stand-alone story, I'm rolling the dice and risking the wrath of the modern reader by doing five stand-alone stories in a five-issue series!" Nicieza added. "Each issue is self-contained but has a few on-going subplots that build through the course of the series, including flashbacks showing us how a powerless Cain Marko escaped Limbo and how he got his new armor.

The writer also confirmed that Juggernaut's relationship with Charles Xavier will be touched on, adding: "Yes. I mean, not like they call each other up asking what they're going to wear to school tomorrow, but yes in that they do interact a few times throughout the series."

Juggernaut #1 will be published by Marvel Comics on September 23. You can find the cover and full solicitation for the issue below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • RON GARNEY (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW - MAR200880

VARIANT COVER BY RON GARNEY - MAR200881

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY Werner Roth - MAR200882

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG - MAR200884

BROWN & RED VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE - MAR200883

READY OR ‘NAUT, HERE HE COMES!

A mystic gem. A force of overwhelming power. Nothing can stop the Juggernaut. Except himself. Another building falls. Cain Marko is done letting others pick up the pieces of the things he’s destroyed. Renowned X-scribe Fabian Nicieza (X-FORCE, DEADPOOL) and celebrated artist Ron Garney (CAPTAIN AMERICA, DAREDEVIL) team up to take the unstoppable in a new bold new direction!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ORDER USING MAR200879