Kang the Conqueror Actor Jonathan Majors on the Challenge of Taking on the Ant-Man Family in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently in production, and it will feature the return of many big stars including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Wasp/Hope Van Dyne. The movie will also feature Jonathan Majors, who made his MCU debut in the finale of Loki as “He Who Remains.” Majors will be playing Kang the Conquerer in the third Ant-Man movie, presumably another version of his character from the multiverse. Major recently spoke with Variety about working with Rudd and revealed the difference between working on Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

“Well, it’s a different script, so there’s that. Different writers, and I’m shooting in a different country,” Majors explained. “And you know, ‘He Who Remians’ is in the world now, so there’s so much we know about him … There’s what? 40 minutes of that guy in that narrative, and so it really set me up to tell a story and … have another canvass with more players. This time it’s not the incredible Tom Hiddleston. This time I’m dealing with Paul Rudd and Evangeline and the likes of the Ant-Man family, so it’s a whole different world and I’m just exploring it and trying to do the best…” You can watch the interview below:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will also see the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym. In addition to Majors as Kang, Kathryn Newton will also be joining the franchise as the new Cassie Lang.

“The archetype of the wizard and what happens to him when he gets bored and becomes a trickster. I think when we meet He Who Remains he’s on the borderline of those two things. You don’t really know where he’s at and I think the ambiguity of that is one of the wicked things about it,” Majors previously said of his character in Loki.

“He Who Remains has lived forever,” he added. “One of the great things I got to experience with our costume designer is that every piece we decided on was from a different place. The cape I had on was from the Victorian era. The shoes were from Genghis Khan. The pants from Mongolia, etc. You just mix and match it together and it informs the character.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.