Kang’s MCU Future Is Bright According to Loki Director Kate Herron

When Marvel Studios first announced their slate of Phase Four projects, fans didn’t know how the company could top the previous film slate. They also didn’t know who would be the main antagonist after Thanos. Jonathan Majors was rumored to be playing Kang The Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and the character was also being alluded to in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki series. During the season one finale of Loki, the series shocked everyone with the major reveal of Majors as a variant of Kang The Conqueror named He Who Remains, and it seems that he’s here to stay. In a new interview with The Playlist, Loki director Kate Herron reveals that the actor has an amazing future as the antagonist.

“So it was amazing working with him. He is a fantastic actor and it honestly felt a little bit like filming a play. Which was really fun. That was the thing. It wassuch a privilege seeing an incredible actor find this character because it is going to go on to be an amazing character,” Herron said. “And when I looked at the significance of Kang in the MCU, I agreed to the role the same way I agreed to any other film that I do. ‘Can the world move forward without them? Can the scene move forward without them?…’ If it can then I’m okay, and if it can’t then it’s something I want to take on.”

Marvel Studios will soon begin production on Loki season two and it will have a totally different team. The series will replace director Kate Herron with Moon Knight directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson. Herron previously hasn’t commented on exiting the series, but now it seems that the director is ready to discuss why she moved on from Loki. In a new interview with Variety, the director revealed exactly why she decided not to stay aboard season two of the project.

“I was on the show for like three years in total. I just felt like I poured everything into it,” Herron told Variety. “It’s almost like a campfire story that every filmmaker kind of brings their take and their perspective. I just felt like I gave so much to this. I was like, ‘You know what, I feel like this was my effort for Loki.’ I felt like having someone new and with fresh eyes — that, for me, is what will make a good season.”

Kang The Conqueror will push the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward as their main antagonist. The current Marvel Studios film that is in theaters, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, primarily focuses on the multiverse so we can expect to see more from that realm. Marvel Studios describes the film as follows: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”



The film is directed by the legendary Sam Rami and will star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch, Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Baron Mordo. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is exclusively in theaters now!

