Karen Gillan Doesn’t Know ‘Avengers 4’ Title, Never Saw A Script

Marvel fans have several theories as to what Avengers 4 will end up being titled but don’t expect any answers from most of the cast, as Karen Gillan says even scripts were hard to find while filming.

Gillan will be reprising her role as Nebula in Avengers 4, and while the movie is done shooting, Gillan revealed she doesn’t know what the title to the film is. Gillan spoke to The Wrap’s Shoot This Now podcast, saying “We just finished shooting it actually. It’s going to be good. When she was asked what the title of Avengers 4 is, she reveals she never knew throughout filming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I actually don’t know the name of it,” Gillan said. “Didn’t Mark Ruffalo blurt out a name recently or something, I feel like I heard something about that. I don’t know that there’s a title yet, so, who knows.”

Gillan, like many actors on the set, didn’t even see a script for most of the movie unless it directly had to do with her lines.

“We didn’t even get a script. There was no script,” Gillan said. “Just my scenes. I’d sometimes get them just in the morning, do them, hand them back over at the end of the day. I mean, the directors would fill us in on everything that we needed in terms of context, but still, I don’t know what this movie’s about (laughs).”

She was asked if she would like to direct one of these large-scale movies herself one day.

“Yeah. Yeah, I would,” Gillan said. “I think that would be a really interesting experience. Just working with all of the Previs and motion capture, I just think it would be…I like the idea of doing a Previs beforehand. I would do that for an indie movie if I had the money. Yeah, like where you sort of have like a computer-generated animation style version of the movie before you shoot it.”

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.