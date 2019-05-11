Karen Gillan Wants Drunk Thor in The Guardians of the Galaxy

Avengers: Endgame has officially been out for two weeks, and the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been sharing their thoughts on the future of the franchise. Karen Gillan, the actor best know for playing Nebula, recently spoke to the LA Times about her experience making the film, and discussed the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) joining the Guardians, and Gillan has some thoughts about her team’s newest addition.

“Yes. I think that would be hilarious, to see Thor and Star-Lord in some sort of captain rivalry. I think drunk Thor would fit in more, though,” she joked.

Speaking of having fun in space, Gillan also added which film she’d like to see Nebula pop into.

“Maybe Captain Marvel. That would be fun, to go hang out with her for a while,” she added.

Whether or not Thor is featured prominently in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, or if Nebula pops up in a Captain Marvel sequel, it looks like a bright future for both Gillan and the MCU.

Not only is Gillan starring in Avengers: Endgame, but she also just wrapped production for the follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

In addition to Gillan, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

