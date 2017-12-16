Karen Gillan Reveals ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Stunt That She Couldn’t Do

Nebula might be one of the toughest and fiercest women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and her action scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 bring that point home. But according to actress Karen Gillan her own real-life clumsiness meant that there was one epic stunt that she had to walk away from.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Gillan revealed that, while she gave it her best try, there was one stunt she was asked to do that she just couldn’t perform, even with co-star Zoe Saldana explaining it to her.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, my friends describe me as four strings of spaghetti,” Gillan said. “I remember it was Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, there was this one stunt that was absolutely terrifying. And they just sprung it on us out of nowhere. It was me and Zoe Saldana, and Zoe Saldana is kickass. And I kick ass in a cerebral way. And she was like ‘Ok, this is what we need to do. You need to jump off this rock, and avoid the metal plate that you’ll be swinging towards.’ And I was like ‘Nope!’”

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Saldana’s Gamora and the rest of the Guardians caught up with Nebula and while they captured her, Nebula managed to escape, pursuing her sister across the galaxy until catching up with her on Ego. The two engaged in an epic fight that contained a lot of complex stunts. And when it came to the stunt in question, despite her hesitation, Gillan gave it a try. However, her attempt didn’t quite have the intended dramatic effect.

“And so, I tried a version of it, and all I heard was laughter coming from the monitors,” Gillan said. “They had to put my stunt girl in, and Zoe did it herself.”

While that’s part of why stunt performers are the part of any action movie, it’s somewhat ironic that, despite her clumsiness, Gillan keeps appearing in action roles. In addition to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gillan is set to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and the yet-untitled Avengers 4. And her action roles aren’t limited to the MCU’s Nebula. Gillan also stars as video game avatar Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle which opens in theaters next week.



