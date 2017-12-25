Karl Urban Flips the Bird in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Themed Holiday Greeting

Thor: Ragnarok star Karl Urban shared a Christmas greeting with fans that included himself in character as Skurge the Executioner.

In the photo Urban released, he’s flipping the bird while standing alongside Marvel’s god of thunder himself, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth.

Take a look below.

Thor: Ragnarok is Marvel Studios’ 17th consecutive film to open at number one at the domestic box office and the film’s success pushed the Marvel Cinematic Universe to become the first franchise in history to earn more than $5 billion at the domestic box office.

Thor: Ragnarok is the seventh-highest grossing movie of 2017 worldwide with a global box office total of $844.7 million

Thor: Ragnarok is also Marvel’s highest-grossing Thor movie, outgrossing the lifetime totals of both the original Thor and Thor: The Dark World. Thor grossed $181 million domestically and $286.2 million internationally for a worldwide total of $449 million, and Thor: The Dark World grossed $206 million domestically and $438.2 million internationally for a worldwide total of $644.5 million.

Thor: Ragnarok currently has an 84.75 ComicBook.com Composite score, the seventh-highest score of any comic book movie. Thor: Ragnarok also has a 4.24 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Rating, making it the fourth-highest rated comic book movie by ComicBook.com Users. Let us know what you thought of Thor: Ragnarok by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.