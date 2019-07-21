Blade Is Actually Part of Marvel Phase 5

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige — and a whole slew of cast and crew members — took the stage and San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H last night to unveil the entire Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And with no warning at all, Feige surprised us on stage with two-time Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali, who subsequently revealed he’s playing the vampire-hunting Blade in a future film.

In a post-panel scrum with media journalists, Feige admitted to Collider to no, Blade won’t be in Marvel Studios‘ Phase 4, which encompasses the properties being released in 2020 and 2021. Shortly before that, the studio executive did admit that what was shown last night was in fact the entire Phase 4 though, like he says, things may change as they did with the Phase 3 panel some five years ago.

Feige also told media last night that after Ali won an Oscar for Green Book, the actor called him up and requested a meeting. It was there Ali flat out asked Feige to play the Daywalker. Several months later, that all became a reality thanks to the magic of San Diego Comic-Con.

The announcement surprised most as Blade was long-thought to be a character that’d play better on television. In fact, Feige pretty much teased that some two years ago.

“We still think he’s a great character. He’s a really fun character,” Feige said.

“We think this movie going into a different side of the universe would have the potential to have him pop up, but between the movies, the Netflix shows, the ABC shows there are so many opportunities for the character to pop up as you’re now seeing with Ghost Rider on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. That rather than team up with another studio on that character, let’s do something on our own. What that is? Where that will be? We’ll see. There is nothing imminent to my knowledge.”

Blade has yet to set a release date. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.