Kevin Feige Loved Becoming A Meme After Venom MCU Controversy

The moment Sony Pictures‘ Amy Pascal began rattling off a response which lead fans to believe Tom Hardy’s Venom would exist in the same universe as Peter Parker and the Avengers, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had a look of pure terror on his face.

From that moment the Internet took over and turned Feige, the ringleader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, into the most popular meme across social media. His look of terror is now the profile picture of fan accounts across Twitter with jokes about the Justice League joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe bouncing in every direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Kevin Feige acknowledged his greatest accomplishment: becoming a meme.

“At least I got to become a meme,” Feige said. “I always wanted to be a meme. It was my dream to be a meme.”

“My favorite thing is sad Kevin Spidey,” Pascal added. “Yeah, I know. You’re famous.”

UP NEXT: Spider-Man: Homecoming Is the Best Spider-Man Movie (Review)

The last time a comic book movie actor or producer became this famous for a reaction in an interview was Sad Ben Affleck when he found himself in a paired interview with Superman actor Henry Cavill, being asked about Batman v Superman’s poor reviews. When Feige was told he took such a prestigious title from Affleck as the Internet’s best meme, he responds, “It’s a worthy title.”

As for the Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe debate, Feige and Pascal cleared the conversation, once and for all.

“Here’s what we’re doing: all these characters are a part of the Marvel comic book universe,” Pascal said. “In that universe, they are all related to each other. Kevin [Feige] makes characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. These characters are separate, except for Spidey, who belongs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is why he’s there.”

When asked if this is an absolute confirmation that a Venom and Spider-Man crossover is officially off the table, Feige is quick to say “We never say never.”

However, he points out he would say the same thing about characters less likely than Venom to appear, as well. “You could ask me, ‘Is Superman gonna be there?’ I go, ‘Never say never,’ but not any time soon.”

MORE SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING: Peter Parker Confirmed To Have Appeared In Iron Man 2 / Jon Watts Involved With Avengers: Infinity War / Uncle Ben Never Considered For Homecoming / Homecoming Director Likely To Return For Sequel

You can find the official synopsis for Homecoming below, which has a 4.13 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

The cast includes Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, Tony Revolori, Tyne Daly, Bokeem Woodbine, with Marisa Tomei, and Robert Downey Jr. It also includes Jon Favreau, Martin Starr, Kenneth Choi, Michael Mando, Selenis Leyva, Isabella Amara, Jorge Lendeborg, Jr., JJ Totah, and Hannibal Buress.