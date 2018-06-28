Kevin Feige Offers Cryptic Tease On Which Marvel Characters Survived ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Marvel hit fans right in the gut with that Avengers: Infinity War ending, and Marvel Chief Kevin Feige‘s recent tease breaks down who’s left.

As fans know, Avengers: Infinity War ended with Thanos successfully clearing a sizable chunk of people from the universe, including many of the heroes we’ve come to love in the MCU. The group that’s left is rather small, but as Feige explains, it makes sense when you think about it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think for a film series that is going on 10 years and is gearing towards a conclusion with Avengers 4, which you don’t usually have in these kind of movies, you can sort of do the math,” Feige told io9. “And realize it’s the original Avengers that are left.”

That group includes Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk (or Banner at this point), and Hawkeye, though he isn’t featured in Avengers: Infinity War. From pictures on the set of Avengers 4 though we now he will have a significant role to play.

They aren’t the only heroes left mind you, but it makes sense that the original Avengers would form the crux of this team. Alongside them will be Okoye, M’Baku, Rocket Raccoon, Nebula, War Machine, Ant-Man, The Wasp, and the incoming Captain Marvel. This could be seen as a way to give the original team one more go-round as the preeminent superhero team before they ride off into the sunset, letting a new generation of heroes take the baton and run with it.

If it is, we can’t think of an exit more fitting for Marvel’s epic team.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.