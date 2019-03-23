Kevin Feige Teases ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequels Set in the Past

Captain Marvel introduced a handful of characters and storylines deep from the Marvel Comics mythos, of which the film barely scratched the surface on. From Mar-Vell to the alien shape-shifters called the Skrulls, there’s a lot left to be fleshed out within Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige agrees, teasing in a recent interview that additional Captain Marvel sequels could possibly take place in the past, in the chunk of time between her first solo flick and the events of Iron Man (2008).

Speaking with Screen Rant, Feige spoke to the roles of the Skrulls in the future of the MCU, especially as it pushes forward into Phase 4 and beyond. According to the producer, Captain Marvel was all about laying the groundwork for the massive Kree/Skrull war.

“We wanted to give her her own corner of the universe, her own mythology,” Feige says of the plotline. “While we’re not specific about this in the movie, there’s potential to understand where has she been this whole time? Why haven’t we seen her yet?”

“The answer is revealed and hinted at in this movie as she was dealing with a colossal, universal conflict in another section of the MCU.”

Even then, the film showed just a sliver of the shape-shifting alien race and Feige admits that yes, while the Skrulls in Captain Marvel ended up good, there’s likely a part of the race out there that do, in fact, resemble their moe villainous comic book counterparts.

“As Talos says there are many of them spread throughout the galaxy,” Feige mentioned. “And we’ve said, part of the twist that you’re alluding to, is about flushing out these pointy eared, green aliens. Making them real, making them fully formed and part of, for better for worse, part of being fully formed and being a three-dimensional species is there are probably good ones as we’ve seen in this film. And there are probably bad ones.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films set for release this year include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

