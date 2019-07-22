Kevin Feige Teases Eternals Connection to Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy

“The Infinity Saga” has come and passed and now, Marvel Studios is moving full steam ahead into Phase 4 and beyond. One of the properties that will anchor the Marvel Cinematic Universe for at least the next few years is The Eternals, an ensemble cast movie start the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Kumail Nanjiani. After studio president Kevin Feige left the stage in Hall H, ComicBook.com had the chance to catch up with him and ask a quick question about the timeline of everything.

Since The Eternals is set to feature the ancient race known as Celestials, the studio exec teased connections to other Marvel Studio properties including the Thor and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises.

“It will be a story that will introduce you to this incredibly eclectic group of immortals, they’re the focus of the story,” Feige admits. “It takes place in our universe — it takes place in the MCU, so you’ll hear mentions and stuff about it but yes, the Celestials go back a long way. We know a little bit about them. The Collector told us about Celestials, Knowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. Ego was involved with them, but we learn much more about their agenda and what they’ve been up to.”

Eson the Searcher was the Celestial shown in Guardians of the Galaxy thanks to Benicio Del Toro’s Collector and we all know Kurt Russell’s Ego was the big bad of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Even then, little is known about the race except for the little we’ve seen of them on-screen.

The Eternals will be helmed by Chloe Zhao from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The film will star Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

The Eternals is set for release on November 6, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder n November 5, 2021.