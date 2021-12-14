Kevin Feige Teases What’s To Come For Harry Styles’ Eros In The MCU

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased a little bit of what’s to come for Harry Styles as Eros in the MCU. He talked to EW about how much love there was for the character inside of the company. Now that things are poised to get more cosmic in the franchise, they had plenty of ideas for the character. One of the smartest decisions was to have Styles go ahead and give audiences a glimpse of that raw charisma in Eternals. When he strolled onto the scene in the post-credits scenes for the film, people were shocked. (Those who hadn’t seen the surprise on social media before heading to the theater themselves.) No one has any idea where they will see Starfox and Pip the Troll next, but the appetite for more Styles is apparent. There are numerous cosmic titles that are lined up for the near future. So, he could theoretically pop up at any moment. Fans will just have to wait and see.

“That was fun, that was fun one. A teaser tag at the end of the movie,” Feige began. “We have a lot of fans outside the studio, of course. But, inside the studio of Starfox, of that character, of Eros. So, as the MCU has extended into the cosmic arena, there are ideas.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the #SpiderManNoWayHome premiere, Kevin Feige teases what's in store for Harry Styles after he made his MCU debut as Eros. pic.twitter.com/RQjmM5SBTJ — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 14, 2021

Eternals filmmaker Chloe Zhao had to explain how she handpicked the pop star for this massive role. Deadline spoke about the Starfox conundrum with her near the release of the film.

“Harry as Eros was very much a package deal for me,” Zhao began. “I pitched the idea of Pip the Troll and Eros to Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios president] a while back. I love the idea of exploring an Eternal who is beyond Titan and who may have influenced Thanos throughout the years the same way [the] Eternals influenced us, earthlings.”

“It wasn’t like I suggested Eros, and let’s go find actors. I kept tabs on Harry since Dunkirk, I thought he was very interesting,” Zhao added. “After meeting him, I realized he is that character—the same way I cast the rest of my cast. There’s so much of Eros in him. For me, if he says yes and Kevin says yes then it’s a go. And I’m very happy they both did.”

Marvel describes the last outing before Spider-Man’s Multiversal adventure:

“Marvel Studios’ Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants.”

Where do you think Styles will pop up next in the MCU? Let us know in the comments!