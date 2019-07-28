Kevin Smith Thinks Galactus May Be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Next Big Villain

Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga is officially over and now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving into Phase 4, it’s unknown exactly where things are moving next. Sure, we know what movies are in Phase 4 thanks to a massive Comic-Con Hall H reveal earlier this month, but for the first time in a while, it doesn’t appear there’s an overarching theme throughout the films. One popular filmmaker, however, thinks with Thanos (Josh Brolin) now out of the way, Kevin Feige and his team could be building up towards Galactus.

On the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith and co-host Marc Bernardin were chatting about of Comic-Con’s massive Hall H reveals when Smith dropped his suggestion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“As the new kids are coming, they’re still supported by the veteran players with storylines that tie into the s**t that they made us fall in love with ten years ago,” Smith first said about Marvel’s announcements.

After a quick discussion between he and Bernardin, Smith admitted he’d love to see Galactus play a big role in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Unless this is part one to the buildup to Galactus,” he continued. “I mean we know he [Kevin Feige] referenced Fantastic Four on that stage, though nothing specific. If you’re going to build to another big bad, who badder than the World Eater himself?”

Smith’s right, Feige did flat out namedrop both the Fantastic Four and mutants on stage, though he stopped short of unveiling any films in development featuring the former Fox properties. Looking at Smith’s suggestion on the surface, it just makes the most amount of sense. Looking at Marvel’s library of supervillains, few are larger than Thanos — with the likes of Galactus and Dr. Doom being some of the only ones who’d be more imposing than the Mad Titan.

“All of that is spoilers,” Feige teased about the development of the Fantastic Four at Comic-Con. “But I’m extremely excited about those characters, and about bringing Marvel’s first family up to the sort of platform and level they deserve.”

Who do you think will serve as the MCU’s next big baddie? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.