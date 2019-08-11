Kevin Smith Points Out the Hulk’s Destiny in Epic Avengers: Endgame Moment

Avengers: Endgame was released on digital on July 30th, and since then Kevin Smith has watched it a whopping 12 times. The director best known for creating the “View Askewniverse” has been tweeting about the film a lot since getting to watch it at home, most recently to share his opinion on Professor Hulk and praise Mark Ruffalo’s performance during the moment his character decided to snap everyone back with the Infinity Gauntlet.

SPOILERS! 12th home viewing of @Avengers. Hulk couldn’t have done the Snap himself; it had to be Professor Hulk. And because it was that Hulk, we got this well-crafted, finely-acted moment. I love how he closes his eyes, realizing his whole life has been leading to this moment… pic.twitter.com/xXsx1bfLTo — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 11, 2019

"SPOILERS! 12th home viewing of @Avengers. Hulk couldn't have done the Snap himself; it had to be Professor Hulk. And because it was that Hulk, we got this well-crafted, finely-acted moment. I love how he closes his eyes, realizing his whole life has been leading to this moment…," Smith wrote.

As you can see, the screencap shows Hulk saying, “But the radiation’s mostly gamma. It’s like… I was made for this.”

Many people commented on the post:

“@MarkRuffalo is the best. I hope #Endgame wasn’t the last we saw of Hulk,” @Foodie_Films replied.

“Nice analysis, my man. It’s an excellent take on the Hulk,” @go4progress added.

“Testament to @MarkRuffalo. Played that moment perfectly. I already miss him in these roles,” @52novels wrote.

“If it was normal Hulk he probably would have snapped all the stairs away,” @AdrianSkira joked.

During his may viewings, Smith has also tweeted about how Scarlet Witch was the closest to killing Thanos and how he feels the film deserves a Best Screenplay nomination.

Kevin Smith’s next film, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, hits theaters on October 15th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.