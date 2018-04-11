Kevin Smith Offers for Stan Lee to Come Live With Him

There are a lot of concerns about the well-being of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee. From his condition during an appearance at Silicon Valley Comic Con this past weekend to a new report alleging elder abuse against Lee by those closest to him, fans and colleagues alike are growing more worried about the pop culture icon — including Kevin Smith, who took to Twitter today to offer Lee a place to live.

Smith, who in addition to being a filmmaker is himself a comic creator and writer as well as a well-known aficionado of the medium, posted on Twitter today that Lee could come live with him or even that fans would buy him a new place to live.

“This is heartbreaking,” Smith wrote. “We love you, @TheRealStanLee. You are always welcome to come live with me — or please let us fans buy you a new place to live. We miss you, sir.”

Smith’s message comes in response to the report by The Hollywood Reporter today that Lee is a victim of elder abuse at the hands of those close to him. The report details a legal document from back in February that Lee’s attorney Tom Lallas drew up and that was signed by Lee that explains how his daughter, J.C. Lee, often disagrees with the handling of her trust and other financial matters as well as that there are three men with “bad intentions” influencing her.

“The declaration then explicates how three men with ‘bad intentions’ — Jerardo “Jerry” Olivarez, Keya Morgan, and J.C.’s attorney, Kirk Schenk — had improperly influenced his daughter, a woman with ‘very few adult friends,’” the article states. “The document claims the trio has ‘insinuated themselves into relationships with J.C. for an ulterior motive and purpose’: to take advantage of Lee and ‘gain control over my assets, property, and money.’”

The report goes on to outline a dark and disturbing account alleging that the three men along with J.C. have worked together to control Lee’s finances as well as who does and does not have access to the legendary creator of such iconic characters as the Fantastic Four. The report notes that the men deny the allegations.

These allegations are just the latest in an ongoing series of troubling events surrounding Lee in recent months. In January, TMZ reported that Lee had fallen victim to check fraud with $850,000 of his stolen money being used to purchase a condo in West Hollywood. Later that month, Lee was accused of sexual misconduct by in-home nurses.

In February, Lee was rushed to the hospital and later that month revealed that he had been battling pneumonia. That lead to an outpouring of concern for Lee, including from Smith who posted that he was very worried about his friend. Things appeared to potentially be taking a more positive turn when Lee confirmed in a video late last month that he would appear at Silicon Valley Comic Con but reports from the event have been troubling themselves with attendees taking to social media to express their concerns for Lee not being given proper care or breaks during the multi-day event.

“That man is a legend and you shuffled him around like he was a bag of money!” one comment to the con’s Facebook page read.

As for Smith’s offer of a place to live for Lee, fans quickly began retweeting and commenting with many chiming in to offer their financial support in buying Lee a new home if needed. As one commenter said, it’s truly a sad situation.