Kevin Smith Responds To Accusation He’s Kissing Disney’s Ass

Kevin Smith has always been one of comics biggest enthusiasts, and now that those stories and characters have hit the big and small screens in a huge fashion, Smith’s enthusiasm is as high as ever. Smith’s reactions to superhero movies and trailers are especially popular since he gives such impassioned reactions, but one fan thinks his glowing commentary on Disney products is a bit much and took to social media to share his grievances. Smith decided to respond and put any of those accusations to rest.

It started when a fan asked what happened to Smith and why he is kissing Disney’s ass. They said Hollywood has never respected him but the fans have and took issue with Smith not calling out the mockery of Star Wars and where the MCU has gone, saying he’s changed and it’s sad.

Plenty of fans came to Smith’s defense, explaining to the fan that he’s been a fan of Marvel and Star Wars long before Disney ever owned either property. Smith decided to address it head on though and did so in a way any Smith fan will appreciate.

I made Clerks in 1994, in which I proclaimed loved for @starwars. I made Mallrats in 1995, in which I proclaimed love for @Marvel. So if I am kissing ass, I’ve been doing it for 25 years now. You only just noticed? At least I’m consistent… https://t.co/9FS13NjaG4 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 19, 2019

“I made Clerks in 1994, in which I proclaimed loved for @starwars. I made Mallrats in 1995, in which I proclaimed love for @Marvel. So if I am kissing ass, I’ve been doing it for 25 years now,” Smith wrote on Instagram. “You only just noticed? At least I’m consistent…”

This isn’t the first time Smith’s had to respond to someone taking a shot at him recently, as he also offered up a response to Bill Maher’s rant about Stan Lee and adults who like comic books and superheroes. In his rant, Maher cited Smith in one of his jokes, and Smith responded by sharing a photo of the time Smith appeared on his show. The two looked chummy at the time, and Smith added “Yes, @billmaher took a shot at me during his show last night, in the midst of his latest rant about @TheRealStanLee and adults who like comic books,” Smith wrote. “No, I’m not mad at all. Bill may talk tough but he’s a stoner like me and a real pussy cat when confronted.”

Smith also spoke on the subject during the Hollywood Babble-On podcast. “Just taking a shot when no shots are f-ckin’ necessary,” Smith said. “And like, this guy, he did so f-ckin’ much for this world. He put so many smiles on people’s faces. He launched imaginations. He made kids feel part of something. He made adults feel part of something. He was a whole good. Everything about him was f-ckin’ good. He was sweet, he was nice, anything you ever heard that was negative, honestly, was f-ckin’ horseshit, made up. He was a great man, I’ll miss him all of my days.”

