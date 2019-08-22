Kevin Smith Thought About Buying Sony Stock So He Could Sell It After Spider-Man News

Spider-Man has engulfed most of the Internet this week as Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures couldn’t come to an agreement on moving forward with the hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kevin Smith has been watching the takes and absorbing the news just like most Marvel fans. He had a very different take on how he was going to approach the situation on his podcast, Fatman Beyond, this week.

Smith made it clear that these sort of inter-corporation power struggles are very much a “first world problem,” but that he was still sad to see Peter Parker‘s time in the MCU come to an end. He mused about what these last few Spider-Man films meant to him personally and where he stood in his hopes for the character.

“It really does bug me. I don’t have any skin in the game. I thought about buying some Sony stock so I could f****** sell it today,” Smith joked in front of the crowd.

When told about the plans to re-release Spider-Man: Far From Home, the filmmaker reiterated his respect for Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios. “Really? While they’re releasing it while this fight is going on?…Sure, I’ll go back and see it. Seeing as how it might be the last time we get to see Spider-Man touched by the hands of God. I’m a big Kevin Feige fan man, I love the story he’s telling…” Smith continued.

The filmmaker concluded, “I appreciate when something is done incredibly well, and I liked his handling of Peter Parker and Spider-Man, I’ll be honest with you. It is my favorite iteration of him, not just films, but media iteration of him outside of comics.”

Other Marvel fans aren’t letting their feelings go unspoken as a #SaveSpiderManFromSony hashtag trended yesterday on Twitter. There were a host of memes and funny video edits to drive home how upset the fanbase was over the news. A couple of Twitter sleuths even noticed that many of the accounts voicing their displeasure seem to be Twitter bots. So, now there is a wild conspiracy in the weeds as well to add to the bonkers nature of this week.

Meanwhile in the outside world, fans are planning other zany protests. For example, there is a Facebook event to “free” the Web-Slinger from Sony’s clutches scheduled for Halloween. It seems that joking about raiding facillities is in fashion here in 2019 after similar plans to rush up on Area 51 earlier this summer. The only real rule is you have to come prepared in a Spider-Man costume along with the other 3,000+ attendees that already signed up.

Amid all the plans to boycott the Sony movies involving the character, raid strategies, and hashtags to get the company’s attention, the fans’ desire for a quick resolution remains clear. Talks aren’t completely dead yet, but it could be a while before movie-goers see Peter Parker back alongside the Avengers.

