Kevin Smith Would Cast Arnold Schwarzenegger As Galactus In The MCU

If indie filmmaker Kevin Smith had his way, Arnold Schwarzenegger would become the latest actor to cross over from DC to Marvel, as the Batman & Robin baddie would play the role of Galactus, the devourer of worlds, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The question came up during a Q&A segment at the end of the latest Fatman Beyond, when a fan asked who the hosts would cast Schwarzenegger as in the Marvel movies. The premise was that, since Stallone has a Marvel role in Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2, and the pair had a long-running friendly rivalry throughout the '80s and '90s (as featured in Last Action Hero), Schwarzenegger would likely want in.

Smith's co-host Marc Bernardin suggested that (since Marvel does Conan the Barbarian comics) he would bring Schwarzenegger to the MCU as King Conan, "which is honestly a thing I've been waiting for for 30 years now, and it feels like he's aired into it," Bernardin explained.

For Smith, he said that he wanted to take the actor and blow him up bigger than life.

"I want to see him in a big funny hat, I want to see him eating planets," Smith said. "Then you've got your Stallone, you've got your Schwarzenegger, and then in your Planet Hollywood triumverate, you get [Bruce] Willis to play The Silver Surfer."

You can see the podcast below; the fancasting part comes in at around the 2 hour, 30 minute mark.

Depending on how true to the comics his costume was, there could be elements of Galactus who reminded fans of the heavily-armored, funny-headgear-wearing Mr. Freeze from Batman and Robin.

So far, fans haven't seen Galactus "in person" in a movie. The character made his live-action debut as one of a number of characters (along with Smallville's Darkseid and Green Lantern's Parallax) who existed as a cloud of energy around that time. Of course, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (particularly the corners explored by directors like James Gunn and Taika Waititi) has rarely shied away from creating wild variations on characters from the comics, even some like Groot, who long seemed unadaptable.

