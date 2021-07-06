Loki Episode 5 Preview Teases Even More New Loki Variants

✖

Marvel Studios has released a new Loki trailer ahead of episode 5, and it features a thrilling little tease of even more variant versions of Loki that we might meet! The ending of Loki episode 4 came with the cliffhanger shock of Tom Hiddleston's variant Loki being deleted by TVA Judge Rovanna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), along with his buddy Mobius (Owen Wilson). However, Loki's first end credits scene took things from shocking to downright crazy, as Loki awoke in a strange new realm, confronted by four new variant versions of himself. Fans have been speculating that these four new variants were just the beginning - and it's looking like they were right!

So far, we've met Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) the female variant of Loki that's been waging war against the TVA; this new realm greeted 2012 Loki with none other than Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei) and the fan-fav breakout Alligator Loki. However, at about :05 seconds into this episode 5 preview, it's pretty clear that there are more versions of Loki confined to this strange world and/or reality the TVA has been using as a dump.

Many fans have been speculated that Loki episode 5 will see Hiddleston's Loki in the midst of an army of variants and will attempt to charm and trick his way into being appointed their leader. It seemed like the best explanation for the "President Loki" schtick from Loki's trailers - which clearly seems to be confirmed from the scene in this current trailer.

This twist in the story has left some looming questions - especially since there are only two episodes of Loki left. We now have to unravel the mystery of where Loki went after his "deletion" and what all these other Loki variants mean. Once that's done, we still have to figure out who really runs the TVA (since the Time-Keepers are fake) and why Rovanna is working for that mysterious party. Then there's the question of what the Sacred Timeline really is, and whether or not we're finally going to get a Marvel Cinematic Multiverse that spills over into Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. All big answers fans need.

While the anxiety about Loki sticking the landing is understandably high (see Falcon and the Winter Soldier for why), the ride this series has taken fans on is a wild one.

...And it's only getting wilder.

Loki Episode 5 premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday.