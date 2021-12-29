Kim Kardashian Deletes Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers After Outcry

Kim Kardashian deleted those Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers off of her Instagram after her followers got really upset about it. She has over 200 people who check into her stories every day, so it must have come as quite a shock to see some of the biggest surprises in the MCU movie prominently featured this week. (In amazing quality no less!) She had a private screening of the film and couldn’t help sharing how much she like No Way Home. Even with the movie being out for more than a week and change now, people still haven’t managed to catch it like they would have liked to. Despite the spoilers still being such a sore subject, the movie has made over $1 billion dollars at the box office already. Some people even believe it has a chance to do $1 billion in America alone if everything breaks right. However, we’re still a ways away from that outcome.

Spider-Man star Tom Holland told The Hollywood Reporter that he was thrilled not to have to hide spoilers anymore. It’s been a long few years for the actor, and the secrets are out in the world now.

“It will also be nice to start talking about the film now that everyone has seen it! There’s so many stories I haven’t told because it’s all been a secret,” he said. “You know, Andrew [Garfield] and Tobey [Maguire] and I had one of the most incredible experiences working together. We’re the only three people to have ever played this character on the big screen, and that creates this brotherhood, this friendship, that goes past just knowing each other.”

Holland added, “We have a shared experience that only us three have, and because of that connection, the relationship that we had on set — I’m sure it comes across on screen — was like we were long-lost brothers. And I want to talk about it. Honestly, it was the highlight of my career. Put me on stage in front of a thousand people. I have so much to tell that I haven’t been allowed to. I’d love to keep talking about this movie.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped this synopsis if you’re not trying to avoid every spoiler known to man.

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

