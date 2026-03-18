Marvel Rivals Just Revealed Its Season 7 Heroes (And Several Major Character Nerfs)

Marvel Rivals went all-in on sharpshooters and chaos in season 6 with the additions of Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone, but now a new season approaches, and with it, two more playable characters will join the roster. Season 7 is set to kick off this Friday, and when it gets underway, Marvel Rivals players will have one of two new characters to add to their arsenal. That’s not the only major change of season 7 though, as NetEase has also revealed a host of critical nerfs and buffs that will substantially impact the game for the foreseeable future.

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Marvel Rivals has revealed that season 7 will kick off with the addition of White Fox to the Rivals roster, and she should have an immediate impact as a powerful Strategist. It’s also been revealed that the season 7.5 playable character will be the notorious thief known as Black Cat, who is more than likely going to be a Duelist when she releases. There are also several important nerfs and buffs that will kick in with the new update, which should have a major impact on how battles play out in season 7 and possibly beyond.

New Heroes and Major Nerfs Help Level Marvel Rivals’ Battlefield

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First, let’s tackle White Fox, who mixes her martial arts expertise with the power of her Kumiho (nine-tailed fox) in order to take down opponents. As a strategist, White Fox will be able to utilize Yeowoo Guseul (fox marbles) to heal allies and hurt enemies, and she can also absorb and store Kumiho energy so she can then buff teammates or charm enemies. She can also call Kumiho directly into battle with her Ultimate, though Ultimates are going to be harder to build up in season 7 and beyond.

That’s because one of the changes coming to the game is a 20% reduction of Ultimate abilities’ energy conversion. Vanugards and Duelists will see a reduction in damage to energy conversion as well as passive energy conversion, while Strategists will see that reduction in their healing to energy conversion, and the combined impact will be 20% overall.

There are also a host of nerfs and buffs to several characters, and those include two high-impact nerfs for Elsa Bloodstone and Daredevil. Both characters have been causing a storm in games and have been viewed as overpowered in some circles, and now they won’t be causing quite as many issues. Other characters getting nerfs include Winter Soldier, Doctor Strange, and Deadpool (Vanguard).

There were also some buffs given out to the roster, including Hulk, Blade, Black Panther, Deadpool (Duelist), Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, and Luna Snow. There are also four characters receiving overall tuning, and those include White Queen, Invisible Woman, Magik, and Gambit. It’s also mentioned that Gambit’s Ultimate is the main focus of his nerf.

The season 7 roadmap was also revealed, and it included the first look at the Battlepass, new costumes hitting the store (including the hilarious Black, White, and Broom set featuring Deadpool and Jeff the Shark), a new map featuring Lower Manhattan, and more. There will be two events during the season, as well as more accessories, and that’s in addition to the season 7.5 content that will release later.

Marvel Rivals season 7 will begin on March 20th, while season 7.5 (and Black Cat) will launch on April 17th.

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