Kim Kardashian Posted a Ton of Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers And Fans Are FURIOUS

Kim Kardashian is in a bit of hot water after posting some Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers online. Fans are not happy with the social media superstar after letting those Instagram images fly this week. The 41-year-old must have really loved Spidey’s latest adventure because she wanted to share that theater experience with all of her fans. However, scrolling through the platform to get some of the biggest surprises spoiled would be quite a shock. In fact, a lot of them let her know about it in the comments and on other social media apps. It’s been hard to do this dance because no one knows what the real latitude for spoilers is anymore. No Way Home managed to rake in $1 billion at the box office already, but apparently, there are still some who haven’t braved a theater to see it.

Series star Tom Holland also sounded relieved to finally be able to talk about this movie. He told The Hollywood Reporter that the memes would be coming at some point.

“It will also be nice to start talking about the film now that everyone has seen it! There’s so many stories I haven’t told because it’s all been a secret,” he said. “You know, Andrew [Garfield] and Tobey [Maguire] and I had one of the most incredible experiences working together. We’re the only three people to have ever played this character on the big screen, and that creates this brotherhood, this friendship, that goes past just knowing each other.”

Did you get the movie spoiled for you? Let us know down in the comments! Check out some of the responses down below:

