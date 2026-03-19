10 Most Iconic Avengers Costumes, Ranked

The Avengers are a strange paradox when it comes to popularity. Back in the Silver and Bronze Age, they were the epicenter of the Marvel Universe, with the publisher’s most popular characters starring in their iconic adventures. They faded away as the X-Men got popular, but the 21st century has seen them retake their status as the epicenter of Marvel, both in the comics and in the multiplexes. They’ve become the biggest icons ever, with the greatest heroes of them all counted among their number. However, one place where the team always had a leg up was in the costume department.

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This makes a lot of sense; even when the team wasn’t as popular as they are now, they’ve always been home to some of the best-looking heroes ever. Over the years, readers have been impressed by the sartorial brilliance of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, but some looks just rise above the rest. These ten Avengers costumes are the most iconic of them all, helping the team look the part of the world’s greatest heroes.

10) Quicksilver’s Blue Costume

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Quicksilver doesn’t get the love he deserves anymore, which is especially weird since his sister Scarlet Witch is so popular. Pietro is a great hero, and he’s had some pretty cool costumes over the years. His best look is the one that he wore as an Avenger, the blue one with the white lightning, gloves, and boots, with the dark trunks. It was basically just his old green one in blue, but it was perfect for the hero. Him zipping around was one of the coolest looking parts of old Avengers issues.

9) Ares

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Thor and Hercules both have had some great costumes as Avengers, but there’s a god with a better costume than both of theirs: Ares. He joined the team after Civil War, and he looked fantastic. It’s a simple costume; the black tank top with the skull looks amazing and the oversized belt has just right the armored feel to it. The helmet is the best part, and gives it that warrior feel that makes the costume work so well. Ares loved to fight and this costume not only fit his personality, but it had just the right intimidation factor.

8) Iron Patriot

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“Dark Reign” was a fantastic time in Avengers history, with Norman Osborn running a team of villains while at the peak of the superhero national security apparatus. There’s a lot to love about this period, but the best part is easily the Iron Patriot armor. This was an older suit of Iron Man armor that Osborn was able to hack into, and he had it painted like the flag to combine the iconography of Armored Avenger and the Sentinel of Liberty so people would trust him more. It looked amazing in action, and is one of the best armors in Avengers history.

7) The Vision’s Original Costume

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The Vision is one of Marvel’s greatest legends, playing a key role in the history of the Marvel Universe. He’s a character who had lots of great looks over the years, but his best will always be his first. The green and yellow bodysuit with the high-collared cape is a perfect design, and his red face just sets the whole thing off beautifully. It’s definitely an old school look, but it’s the kind of look that works in any era with only a little bit of modifications. All of his best costume try to be this one, and he often goes back to it.

6) Carol Danvers’ Second Ms. Marvel Costume

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This is one of two Carol Danvers costume on this list, because she’s had amazing costumes over the decades (shout out to the Binary costume!). When Carol first became Ms. Marvel, her costume was basically just a female version of Captain Marvel’s costume with hot pants and a sash, which was cool but would soon be eclipsed. When she joined the Avengers, she eventually got this costume and fans loved it. It’s basically just a full-body swimsuit, a sash, and some thigh high boots. It’s all sex appeal, sure, but it’s also one of her most beloved looks and defined her early years with the Avengers.

5) Carol Danvers’ First Captain Marvel Costume

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Carol Danvers didn’t join the ranks of the Captains Marvel until the 2010s, and when she did, she brought an amazing costume with her. This one hearkened back to the original worn by her mentor Mar-Vell, but it was all Carol. The dark blue is set off wonderfully by the red, and the small starburst logo is a great modernization of a classic Marvel logo. It’s not as overtly sexual as her Ms. Marvel costume, but that’s one of its strengths. It’s a costume that demands respect, and made her look like a million bucks.

4) Black Widow’s Black Bodysuit

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Black Widow is a character who when you hear her name, you think one of one costume: the black bodysuit. When she first appeared she was more femme fatale than super-spy, but when she became a hero she would change into the body suit that has made her a superstar. The gauntlets and the belt break up all the black and give it that perfect superhero feel. She’s worn several bodysuits over the years, and most of them are pretty great (her ’80s/’90s grey costume was amazing), but this one is easily the best.

3) Iron Man Extremis Armor

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Iron Man has had some fantastic armors over the years and several of them have defined his time with the Avengers. The Mark IV armor was the one he wore throughout the Silver and Bronze Ages and almost made this list, but it’s been overtaken by the Extremis armor. This suit wins for a simple reason: it’s the one that the first MCU armor was based on. This armor was perfect when it was introduced and became the basis for several generations of Iron Man armor. It’s a favorite of many fans and is instantly recognizable for just about everyone.

2) Hawkeye’s Purple and Blue Costume

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Hawkeye is one of the most beloved Avengers of them all, and his best costume is easily the purple and blue one. There’s also an all-purple version of this one that is just as good. This costume was dropped to the wayside for the more Ultimate Universe inspired MCU one, but it’s an amazing piece of superhero costume brilliance. It’s old school, it’s ostentatious, and it fits Clint Barton, a man brought up in the circus, like a glove. It’s long past time that we got this masterpiece back.

1) Captain America’s Classic Costume

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Captain America is Marvel’s greatest icon, and everyone knows which of his costumes is the best. Cap’s costume was almost perfect right from the beginning; once the mask became more cowl-like, it reached its zenith. He wore this same costume for ages, only dropping it during his times as Nomad and the Captain until the 21st century (well, there’s the Cap armor, but we don’t talk about that) when he was given a costume that looked more like the MCU one for a while… before eventually returning to this one. This costume is amazing. Every piece of it sounds ridiculous on their own, but once you put it together, it’s perfect.

What’s your favorite Avengers costume? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!