‘Deadpool 2’ Colossus Actor Comments on Kitty Pride Wedding

X-Men fans have likely been following the story of Marvel’s “wedding of the century.” The wedding was supposed to bring Colossus and Kitty Pryde together, but Kitty backed out of the wedding at the last minute and Rogue and Gambit got married instead.

One fan who has been keeping up with those events is Stefan Kapicic, who plays Colossus in the Deadpool movies. ComicBook.com asked Kapicic for his thoughts on the wedding story during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, I felt bad,” he says. “It’s a good twist, in a way. I feel bad, of course, because it’s something that needs to happen in some ways, but maybe we’re just waiting for the movie in a way or something like that.”

There are rumors that former Marvel Comics writer Brian Michael Bendis and Deadpool director Tim Miller are developing a movie focusing on Kitty Pryde, a project that Kapicic would love to be a part of.

“I would love, of course, Colossus to see Kitty Pryde in this version and of course I would love to see Colossus and Illyana, Magik, his sister, together in one of the future [movies],” Kapičić said. “That’s played by Anya-Taylor Joy [in The New Mutants], and I’m really a huge fan of her work. I think she’s perfect for playing Colossus’ sister.

“We’ll see, that’s just a project that’s, as I know, it’s in development. I love [Deadpool director] Tim Miller and I love how this guy works, so whatever he touches it becomes really amazing. He’s working on Terminator right now, so I believe it’s going to be an amazing Terminator. Then again, I trust Tim. Whatever he decides to do regarding that with the X-Men franchise, I think that’s going to be a great success. And it depends on the storyline, but Kitty Pryde without Colossus… it’s tough. I think there’s a huge possibility you’re going to see Colossus and Kitty Pryde.”

Of course, while The New Mutants and X-Men: Dark Phoenix are still on track for release in 2019, the merger of Disney and Fox puts all future X-Men movies plans in question. Either way, Kapicic would still like to see his Colossus join the X-Men.

“I would love to see Colossus going back to his X-Men,” Kapicic says. “And who knows? With all these Disney-Fox things, I’m hoping the X-Men are going to join the MCU with the Avengers. I would love to see Colossus go against Thanos.”

In the X-Men movies universe, Kitty Pryde was more interested in Iceman, Bobby Drake, and had something a love triangle with Rogue, at least until Wolverine altered the timeline in X-Men: Days of Future Past, which seemed to put Rogue with Iceman and Kitty with Colossus in the new timeline.

Would you like to see Kitty and Colossus team up in an X-Men movie? Let us know in the comments!

Deadpool 2 will release on Blu-ray and DVD on August 21st.

Other upcoming X-Men movies include X-Men: Dark Phoenix on February 14, 2019, Gambit on June 7, 2019, and The New Mutants on August 2, 2019.